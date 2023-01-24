Sunday 24 November 2024

NeoPhore

A small molecule neoantigen immuno-oncology company.

The UK company is focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapies to treat cancer through stimulation of the immune system.

The company’s approach targets the DNA mismatch repair (MMR) pathway, which has been proven to promote neoantigen creation and subsequent immunity against numerous cancers. Using these insights, NeoPhore aims to generate next-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

NeoPhore was spun-out of the University of Turin and PhoreMost Ltd by the CRT Pioneer Fund.

In January 2023, the company announced the completion of a $28.5 million Series B financing, with a US $7.5 million financing extension.

BRIEF—NeoPhore raises $28.5 million in series B financing
19 January 2023
BRIEF—£3 million investment in immunotherapy spinout
15 November 2017
