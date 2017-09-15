Sunday 24 November 2024

Neovii is an independent, global biopharmaceutical company with a patient-focused mission to develop and bring to market novel life-transforming therapies to improve the outcomes in transplantation medicine, hemato-oncological and immune disorders.

It was founded following the acquisition of Fresenius Biotech inheriting more than three decades of experience in specialty pharmaceuticals.

Neovii aspires to be a fully integrated global pharmaceutical company with several franchises focused on diseases with unmet needs. The company continually supports its customers up and down the value chain and are always in pursuit of maximizing total patient care.

The company's lead product, Grafalon (antilymphocyte immunoglobulin), has been used for over thirty years to treat patients and is available in over fifty countries world wide. It has approval for use in immunosuppressive therapies for prevention of graft-versus-host disease in stem cell transplantation, prevention and treatment of rejection in solid organ transplantation and in treatment of aplastic anemia.

Latest Neovii News

Neovii out-licenses Grafalon rights in China
15 September 2022
Neovii out-licenses Grafalon for China and Japan
5 July 2018
Change of CEO at Neovii Pharmaceuticals
15 September 2017
Zydus signs deal to market Neovii's Grafalon in India
6 October 2016
