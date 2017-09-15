Neovii is an independent, global biopharmaceutical company with a patient-focused mission to develop and bring to market novel life-transforming therapies to improve the outcomes in transplantation medicine, hemato-oncological and immune disorders.

It was founded following the acquisition of Fresenius Biotech inheriting more than three decades of experience in specialty pharmaceuticals.

Neovii aspires to be a fully integrated global pharmaceutical company with several franchises focused on diseases with unmet needs. The company continually supports its customers up and down the value chain and are always in pursuit of maximizing total patient care.

The company's lead product, Grafalon (antilymphocyte immunoglobulin), has been used for over thirty years to treat patients and is available in over fifty countries world wide. It has approval for use in immunosuppressive therapies for prevention of graft-versus-host disease in stem cell transplantation, prevention and treatment of rejection in solid organ transplantation and in treatment of aplastic anemia.