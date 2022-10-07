Nested Therapeutics

The USA-based company launched in October 2022 with $125 million in financing, including a $90 million Series A. The firm aims to use the financing to advance its pipeline programs, including its lead program, NEST-1, a non-degrading, molecular glue that targets multiple critical components in the RAS/MAPK pathway.

Nested is focused on discovering and developing next generation precision oncology small molecule medicines. It is advancing drug discovery programs based on a platform that combines insights in cancer biology, structural biology, biophysics and chemical biology to identify innovative strategies to target cancer genes.