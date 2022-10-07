Sunday 24 November 2024

Nested Therapeutics

A VC-backed stealth biotech company pioneering a next-generation precision medicine platform to address hard-to-treat cancers.

The USA-based company launched in October 2022 with $125 million in financing, including a $90 million Series A. The firm aims to use the financing to advance its pipeline programs, including its lead program, NEST-1, a non-degrading, molecular glue that targets multiple critical components in the RAS/MAPK pathway.

Nested is focused on discovering and developing next generation precision oncology small molecule medicines. It is advancing drug discovery programs based on a platform that combines insights in cancer biology, structural biology, biophysics and chemical biology to identify innovative strategies to target cancer genes.

Latest Nested Therapeutics News

Nested Therapeutics comes out of stealth with $125 million financing
6 October 2022
