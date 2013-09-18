Sunday 24 November 2024

A USA-based biopharmaceutical company researching and developing novel treatments for nervous system diseases based on neural stem cell technology.

The company's lead asset, NSI-189, is a new chemical entity in clinical development for major depressive disorder (MDD) and in preclinical development for Angelman syndrome, irradiation-induced cognitive impairment, neuropathy associated with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and stroke.

Neuralstelm's lead stem cell therapy candidate, NSI-566, is a spinal cord-derived neural stem cell line being tested in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), chronic spinal cord injury (cSCI), and ischemic stroke.

The company has a proprietary neural stem cell technology, which uses regionally specific neural stem cells for the development of CNS therapies.

Latest Neuralstem News

Neuralstem taking steps to expand pipeline
8 February 2019
US District Court rules in favor of Neuralstem in patent infringement case
24 July 2015
Summit Pharma gets exclusive agency for Neuralstem's NSI-189 in Japan
8 June 2011
