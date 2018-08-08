Sunday 24 November 2024

Neuren Pharmaceuticals is an Australian biopharma developing new therapies for brain injury, neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders.

Its lead product trofinetide is licensed to Acadia Pharmaceuticals for North America, with Neuren retaining all rights elsewhere. Trofinetide has completed Phase II development for Rett syndrome, and is in Phase II development for Fragile X syndrome, moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion. Neuren has conducted double-blind placebo-controlled Phase II trials in Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, which both demonstrated clinical benefit from treatment with trofinetide.

Currently there are no drugs approved for any of these conditions and there are few drugs in clinical development.

Latest Neuren Pharmaceuticals News

Acadia Pharma sells priority review voucher for $150 million
6 November 2024
Neuren’s positive Phase II Angelman trial results
9 August 2024
Neuren’s data in Pitt Hopkins syndrome shows promise
28 May 2024
Neuren leaps on positive Phase II trial in Phelan-McDermid syndrome
18 December 2023
