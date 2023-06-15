NeuroSense Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases.

As of Q2 2023, NeuroSense is conducting a phase IIb clinical trial using PrimeC in people with ALS. The Israel-based company has also commenced research into other possible indications for the platform technology, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

In June 2023, NeuroSense entered into a collaborative evaluation agreement with a unit of US biotech major Biogen. The deal will see Biogen evaluate the impact of PrimeC on neurofilament levels in the plasma of participants in PARADIGM, NeuroSense’s Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).