NeuroVive is a Swedish mitochondria-focused biotechnology firm with a focus on acute industries.

Its advanced research program focuses on studying new ways of transporting their innovative drugs across the blood–brain barrier to the central nervous system.

NeuroSTAT, a NeuroVive therapy for traumatic brain injury, is currently underoing Phase II/III studies (CHIC) while the company was forced to abandon another product, CicloMulsion, in 2016 following poor trial results.