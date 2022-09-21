NeuVasQ Biotechnologies is based on new insights into the molecular mechanisms maintaining the integrity of the blood-brain barrier (BBB). The BBB regulates the exchange between the vascular system and central nervous system. By targeting the pathways responsible for BBB integrity, NeuVasQ has been able to restore lost functionality to the neurovasculature.

Currently in a preclinical discovery phase, the Belgian company is focusing on a range of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is also considering various innovative therapeutic modalities, including gene and mRNA therapy.