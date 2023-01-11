NextPoint Therapeutics

In January 2023, the US biotech announced that it had raised $80 million in a Series B financing co-led by Leaps by Bayer. The financing will be used to advance NextPoint’s two lead precision immuno-oncology programs into the clinic, both targeting the newly discovered HHLA2 pathway to activate anti-tumor immune responses.

The company's approach integrates foundational science with a defined clinical biomarker to deliver a new class of monotherapies for patients who will not benefit from PD-1/L1 inhibitors.