Nido Biosciences

A clinical-stage company developing precision medicines for debilitating neurological diseases.

The USA-based company emerged from stealth in May 2023, backed by an industry leading investor syndicate and having raised a combined $109 million in Seed, Series A and B financings.

NIDO-361, the company's clinical-stage candidate, is a treatment for Spinal and Bulbar Muscular Atrophy which is a rare and debilitating neuromuscular disease. Additional pipeline programs center around a novel target with the potential to address multiple disease mechanisms and that has broad clinical application across neurodegenerative and peripheral inflammatory diseases.

5AM Ventures leads $109 million bet on precision drug start-up
16 May 2023
