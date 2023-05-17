Nido Biosciences

The USA-based company emerged from stealth in May 2023, backed by an industry leading investor syndicate and having raised a combined $109 million in Seed, Series A and B financings.

NIDO-361, the company's clinical-stage candidate, is a treatment for Spinal and Bulbar Muscular Atrophy which is a rare and debilitating neuromuscular disease. Additional pipeline programs center around a novel target with the potential to address multiple disease mechanisms and that has broad clinical application across neurodegenerative and peripheral inflammatory diseases.