Nimbus Therapeutics

A clinical-stage, structure-based drug discovery company developing novel small molecule medicines designed to act against well-validated but difficult-to-drug targets implicated in multiple human diseases.

The Boston-based company combines leading-edge computational technologies with a tailored array of machine learning-based predictive modeling approaches.

Nimbus’ pipeline includes clinical-stage programs targeting TYK2 and HPK1, as well as a diverse portfolio of preclinical programs focused on cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune conditions and metabolic diseases.

In December 2022, Nimbus was bought by Japanese drugmaker Takeda for $4 billion upfront, and two milestone payments of $1 billion each upon achieving annual net sales of $4 billion and $5 billion, in a bid to acquire Nimbus' NDI-034858.

NDI-034858 is an oral, selective allosteric TYK2 inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases. It will be known as TAK-279 after the acquisiton is complete.