Noile-Immune Biotech

A Japanese biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products.

Established as a university start-up, Noile-Immune aims to eliminate cancer through the utilization of next-generation cancer immunotherapies, mainly its propietary PRIME (proliferation-inducing and migration-enhancing) CAR-T technology. technology.

The PRIME technology is designed to act on T cells and the host immune system to enhance their killing activities against tumor cells, providing a platform that can be adopted to various cancer immunotherapies.

In August 2022, Chugai Pharmaceutical entered a lisence agreement with Noile-Immune's for its PRIME technology.