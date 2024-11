A global biotech committed to providing integrated antibody discovery services, ranging from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation.

Nona is leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice technology to achieve this; Harbour Mice generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in a traditional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, and a heavy chain only (HCAb) format. The company hopes to deveop next-generation drugs by integrating Harbour Mice with highly robust antibody screening platforms.