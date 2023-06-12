Sunday 24 November 2024

Nordic Nanovector

A Norwegian biotech company developing CD37-targeted radionuclide therapies for hematological cancers.

Nordic is leveraging its proprietary CD37 platform and expertise in radionuclides and antibody development to develop targeted radionuclide therapies designed to advance the treatment of cancer.

The company's pipeline includes Betalutin (177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan) and Humalutin (177Lu-DOTA-NNV003), both CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapies incorporating the beta emitter lutetium-177 to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), as well as Alpha37, a CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy candidate incorporating the alpha-emitting radionuclide lead-212, which is being explored with partner Orano Med for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Latest Nordic Nanovector News

Eduardo Bravo and Tim Schenk take lead roles at Citryll
29 August 2023
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - June 2023
6 July 2023
Nordic Nanovector announces deal to merge with Thor Medical
10 June 2023
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - November 2022
5 December 2022
More Nordic Nanovector news >


