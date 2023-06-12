Nordic Nanovector

Nordic is leveraging its proprietary CD37 platform and expertise in radionuclides and antibody development to develop targeted radionuclide therapies designed to advance the treatment of cancer.

The company's pipeline includes Betalutin (177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan) and Humalutin (177Lu-DOTA-NNV003), both CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapies incorporating the beta emitter lutetium-177 to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), as well as Alpha37, a CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy candidate incorporating the alpha-emitting radionuclide lead-212, which is being explored with partner Orano Med for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.