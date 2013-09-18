Nordion (TSX: NDN) is a global health science company that provides market-leading products used for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease.

Canada's Nordion (TSX: NDN) is a global health science company that provides market-leading products used for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease.

It is the global expert in the design, construction, and maintenance of commercial gamma sterilization systems and a supplier of cobalt-60, the isotope that produces the gamma radiation required to destroy harmful micro-organisms.

Its gamma sterilization technologies are found in medical supplies, devices, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics to the reduction of micro-organisms in foods. It is also a world leader in providing medical isotopes, leading the innovation of medical isotope processing, packaging, and delivery to ensure that the critical components of the diagnostic procedures relied upon by patients and medical professionals are always there.