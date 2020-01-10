Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

north_sea_therapeutics_company-1

North Sea Therapeutics

A Dutch biotech company developing first-in class, oral, structurally-engineered lipid therapeutics

The firm leverages structurally engineered fatty acid (SEFA) technology to develop new therapeutic approaches targeting metabolic, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

This SEFA technology has generated pipeline candidates with a broad array of inter- and independent biological effects, improving dyslipidemia, insulin resistance, hepatic inflammation and fibrosis in diverse models.

After extensive in vivo/in vitro profiling, the company’s lead compound, icosabutate, was selected based on its ability to modulate pivotal pathways associated with inflammatory liver disease, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Icosabutate is a potent structurally engineered fatty acid, specifically designed to maximize substrate availability for key pathways involved in the pathogenesis of NASH.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


More North Sea Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze