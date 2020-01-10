North Sea Therapeutics

The firm leverages structurally engineered fatty acid (SEFA) technology to develop new therapeutic approaches targeting metabolic, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

This SEFA technology has generated pipeline candidates with a broad array of inter- and independent biological effects, improving dyslipidemia, insulin resistance, hepatic inflammation and fibrosis in diverse models.

After extensive in vivo/in vitro profiling, the company’s lead compound, icosabutate, was selected based on its ability to modulate pivotal pathways associated with inflammatory liver disease, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Icosabutate is a potent structurally engineered fatty acid, specifically designed to maximize substrate availability for key pathways involved in the pathogenesis of NASH.