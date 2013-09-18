Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

novavax_company

Novavax

A US-based biotech company developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases.

The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform utilises genetic engineering to produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has received authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the US FDA, the European Commission, and the WHO. The vaccine is currently under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide, including for additional populations and indications such as adolescents and as a booster.

The company is also currently evaluating its COVID-19-Influenza combination vaccine candidate in a Phase I/II clinical trial, its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate, and an Omicron strain-based vaccine (NVX-CoV2515) as well as a bivalent format Omicron-based / original strain-based vaccine. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Novavax News

UK regulator approves adapted Novavax jab
15 November 2024
FDA lifts clinical hold on Novavax' combo COVID-19 flu jab study
12 November 2024
FDA slaps clinical hold on Novavax' COVID-19 flu combo trial IND
17 October 2024
FDA authorizes updated Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine
31 August 2024
More Novavax news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze