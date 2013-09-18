The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform utilises genetic engineering to produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has received authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the US FDA, the European Commission, and the WHO. The vaccine is currently under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide, including for additional populations and indications such as adolescents and as a booster.

The company is also currently evaluating its COVID-19-Influenza combination vaccine candidate in a Phase I/II clinical trial, its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate, and an Omicron strain-based vaccine (NVX-CoV2515) as well as a bivalent format Omicron-based / original strain-based vaccine. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.