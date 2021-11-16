Sunday 24 November 2024

Novome Biotechnologies

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered cellular therapies for the gut to treat chronic diseases.

Novome has developed the first platform for the controlled colonization of the gut with engineered bacteria to deliver targeted therapeutic cargos and functions, enabling first-in-class living therapeutics: genetically engineered microbial medicines (GEMMs).

The US company is utilizing its proprietary GEMMs platform in its lead program in enteric hyperoxaluria, which is focused on the development of a therapeutic strain of bacteria that degrades oxalate to decrease the risk of kidney stone formation. Efforts are also directed toward advancing pipeline indications in ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome and immuno-oncology.

In November 2021, Novome signed a multi-year research collaboration and licensing agreement with Genentech, a Roche subsidiary, to use the company's proprietary GEMMs platform to discover targets in the human intestinal tract to treat diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease.

Latest Novome Biotechnologies News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to November 12, 2021
14 November 2021
Novome and Genentech link up on IBD drug development
11 November 2021
