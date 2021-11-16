Novome Biotechnologies

Novome has developed the first platform for the controlled colonization of the gut with engineered bacteria to deliver targeted therapeutic cargos and functions, enabling first-in-class living therapeutics: genetically engineered microbial medicines (GEMMs).

The US company is utilizing its proprietary GEMMs platform in its lead program in enteric hyperoxaluria, which is focused on the development of a therapeutic strain of bacteria that degrades oxalate to decrease the risk of kidney stone formation. Efforts are also directed toward advancing pipeline indications in ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome and immuno-oncology.

In November 2021, Novome signed a multi-year research collaboration and licensing agreement with Genentech, a Roche subsidiary, to use the company's proprietary GEMMs platform to discover targets in the human intestinal tract to treat diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease.