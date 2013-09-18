USA-based NPS Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NPSP) is a biopharmaceutical company.

The company's lead product, Gattex (teduglutide [rDNA origin]) for injection is approved for the treatment of adult patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) who are dependent on parenteral support. NPS is also developing Natpara (rhPTH[1-84]) for the treatment of adult hypoparathyroidism and expects to submit its Biologic License Application (BLA) to the FDA in the second half of 2013.

NPS's earlier-stage pipeline includes NPSP795, a calcilytic compound with potential application in rare disorders involving increased calcium receptor activity, such as autosomal dominant hypocalcemia (ADH). NPS complements its proprietary programs with a royalty-based portfolio of products and product candidates that includes agreements with Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Kyowa HakkoKirin.