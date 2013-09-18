Sunday 24 November 2024

USA-based NPS Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NPSP) is a biopharmaceutical company.

The company's lead product, Gattex (teduglutide [rDNA origin]) for injection is approved for the treatment of adult patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) who are dependent on parenteral support. NPS is also developing Natpara (rhPTH[1-84]) for the treatment of adult hypoparathyroidism and expects to submit its Biologic License Application (BLA) to the FDA in the second half of 2013.

NPS's earlier-stage pipeline includes NPSP795, a calcilytic compound with potential application in rare disorders involving increased calcium receptor activity, such as autosomal dominant hypocalcemia (ADH). NPS complements its proprietary programs with a royalty-based portfolio of products and product candidates that includes agreements with Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Kyowa HakkoKirin.

TREND: M&A activity heats up in the pharma sector as big payers increase focus on orphan drugs
10 August 2015
Shire outlines US distribution plans for new rare disease product
2 April 2015
US FDA approves NPS Pharma's Natpara
24 January 2015
GlobalData believes Shire-NPS deal to be 'robust'
15 January 2015
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


