Nucleome Therapeutics

Nucleome’s cell type-specific platform creates high resolution 3D genome structure maps and enables variant functional validation at scale in primary cell types, enabling the discovery and development of novel, better and safer drugs. The initial focus of the company is on lymphocytes and related autoimmune disease. Nucleome’s ambition is to build a robust pipeline of drug assets, with corresponding biomarkers.

In October 2022, Nucleome announced the closing of an oversubscribed £37.5 million ($42 million) Series A financing round, with the funds being used to advance the company’s autoimmune disease programs, fuel expansion of its dark genome atlas and further develop its pioneering platform.