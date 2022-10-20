Sunday 24 November 2024

Nucleome Therapeutics

A UK-based biotech company decoding the dark matter of the human genome to discover first-in-class precision medicines.

Nucleome’s cell type-specific platform creates high resolution 3D genome structure maps and enables variant functional validation at scale in primary cell types, enabling the discovery and development of novel, better and safer drugs. The initial focus of the company is on lymphocytes and related autoimmune disease. Nucleome’s ambition is to build a robust pipeline of drug assets, with corresponding biomarkers.

In October 2022, Nucleome announced the closing of an oversubscribed £37.5 million ($42 million) Series A financing round, with the funds being used to advance the company’s autoimmune disease programs, fuel expansion of its dark genome atlas and further develop its pioneering platform.

Mark Bodmer takes top job at Nucleome
16 July 2024
Nucleome closes oversubscribed £37.5 million Series A financing
19 October 2022
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
