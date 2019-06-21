The Californian company has developed an integrated discovery platform which it uses to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell.

Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels.

The company's wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation.