A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

The Californian company has developed an integrated discovery platform which it uses to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell.

Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels.

The company's wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation.

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 8, 2023
10 September 2023
Nurix inks deal with Seagen on cancer therapeutics
8 September 2023
Gilead takes up option for Nurix' NX-0479
21 March 2023
Look back at pharma news in the week to June 28
30 June 2019
