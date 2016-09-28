NuSirt Biopharma

NuSirt is dedicated to improving the lives of people living with chronic metabolic diseases.

The US company has developed a unique technology platform that uses patented combinations of leucine, an essential amino acid, with existing human medicines to target diseases that have shown promise in preventing and treating metabolic diseases by enabling new applications for existing pharmaceuticals and enhancing their effectiveness.

Results of NuSirt's clinical studies indicate new approaches to controlling fatty liver disease and steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and other metabolic diseases, and the company has entered Phase II clinical trials for fatty liver disease and diabetes applications.