A biopharmaceutical company tackling unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates.

Nuvation Bio’s proprietary portfolio includes mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer.

The USA-based company was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which developed one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines.