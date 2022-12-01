NXI Therapeutics is a spin-off from the Biozentrum, University of Basel, Switzerland and is committed to creating tomorrow's safe immunotherapies by leveraging a novel targeted approach in T cell immunology.

The company is developing selective immunosuppressants that target the coronin I pathway, which regulates T cell immune responses that play a key role in graft rejection and autoimmunity, while leaving the protective responses against infections and vaccination intact.

Coronin I depletion in preclinical models allows long-term acceptance of genetically unrelated organ transplants, prevents Graft vs Host Disease (GvHD), protects from several autoimmune disorders, and at the same time allows to maintain a normal life span without infections and emergence of cancer, a frequent complication of contemporary immunosuppressants.

As of November 2022, the company is securing its next round of funding. Previously, the company was known as NextImmune.