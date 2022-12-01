Sunday 24 November 2024

NXI Therapeutics

A Swiss biotech developing next generation immunosuppressive drugs for autoimmune diseases and organ transplantation.

NXI Therapeutics is a spin-off from the Biozentrum, University of Basel, Switzerland and is committed to creating tomorrow's safe immunotherapies by leveraging a novel targeted approach in T cell immunology.

The company is developing selective immunosuppressants that target the coronin I pathway, which regulates T cell immune responses that play a key role in graft rejection and autoimmunity, while leaving the protective responses against infections and vaccination intact.

Coronin I depletion in preclinical models allows long-term acceptance of genetically unrelated organ transplants, prevents Graft vs Host Disease (GvHD), protects from several autoimmune disorders, and at the same time allows to maintain a normal life span without infections and emergence of cancer, a frequent complication of contemporary immunosuppressants.

As of November 2022, the company is securing its next round of funding. Previously, the company was known as NextImmune.

Latest NXI Therapeutics News

NXI Therapeutics names new CEO
30 November 2022
More NXI Therapeutics news >


