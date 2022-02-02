Sunday 24 November 2024

Oak Hill Bio

A spin-out from Japanese pharma major Takeda focused on developing life-changing medicines for extremely preterm infants and patients suffering from rare autoimmune diseases.

The USA-based company will advance a pipeline of promising clinical and pre-clinical investigational therapeutics acquired and licensed from Takeda.

Under the terms of the agreements, Takeda will receive an upfront payment, an ownership stake in Oak Hill and potential milestones and royalty payments in exchange for the acquired and licensed programs.

Takeda will also support the transition for continued research and development of the acquired programs. The pipeline includes two clinical-stage and four preclinical-stage programs.

