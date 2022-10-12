Sunday 24 November 2024

Ochre Bio

A UK-based biotech company developing RNA therapies for chronic liver diseases.

Ochre utilizes a combination of deep phenotyping, precision RNA medicine, and testing in live human donor livers, to develop therapies for liver diseases.

In October 2022, Ochre announced the closing of $30 million in Series A financing. The company aims to use the funding to support the development of its first candidates for IND-enabling studies, as well as expand discovery and RNA chemistry capabilities to address a wider set of serious liver-related diseases.

Latest Ochre Bio News

Ochre Bio and GSK ink liver disease collaboration
13 June 2024
Ochre Bio inks billion-plus dollar deal with Boehringer
22 April 2024
Ochre Bio raises $30 million Series A financing
11 October 2022
