Ochre utilizes a combination of deep phenotyping, precision RNA medicine, and testing in live human donor livers, to develop therapies for liver diseases.

In October 2022, Ochre announced the closing of $30 million in Series A financing. The company aims to use the funding to support the development of its first candidates for IND-enabling studies, as well as expand discovery and RNA chemistry capabilities to address a wider set of serious liver-related diseases.