A global biopharmaceutical company developing ophthalmic treatments.

The Dutch company's differentiated pipeline includes candidates for topical retinal treatments, topical biologics and disease modifying treatments.

Oculis' lead candidate, OCS-01, has completed Phase II trials in diabetic macular edema, providing the first proof-of-concept for a topical drug effect in retinal edema, as well as in inflammation and pain following cataract surgery. As of October 2022, the product candidate is moving into Phase III in both indications.

OCS-01 has been developed using OPTIREACH solubilizing nanoparticle technology, a proprietary platform that enables the formulation of drugs as non-invasive topical treatments, a longer residence time on the eye surface and enhances their bioavailability in the relevant eye tissues.

Oculis names Sharon Klier as chief development officer
15 August 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to June 14, 2024
16 June 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 11, 2023
13 August 2023
Encouraging Oculis data in diabetic macular edema sends shares upwards
22 May 2023
