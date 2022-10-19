The Dutch company's differentiated pipeline includes candidates for topical retinal treatments, topical biologics and disease modifying treatments.

Oculis' lead candidate, OCS-01, has completed Phase II trials in diabetic macular edema, providing the first proof-of-concept for a topical drug effect in retinal edema, as well as in inflammation and pain following cataract surgery. As of October 2022, the product candidate is moving into Phase III in both indications.

OCS-01 has been developed using OPTIREACH solubilizing nanoparticle technology, a proprietary platform that enables the formulation of drugs as non-invasive topical treatments, a longer residence time on the eye surface and enhances their bioavailability in the relevant eye tissues.