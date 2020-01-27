Ocuphire Pharma

The US company’s lead drug candidate, preservative-free Nyxol Eye Drops, is being developed for multiple front-of-the-eye (pupil/cornea) indications.
Ocuphire’s second drug candidate, APX3330, is a new oral small molecule targeting multiple back-of-the-eye indications.
In January 2023, the company announced that its second drug candidate, APX3330, a new oral small molecule targeting multiple back-of-the-eye indications, failed to meet the primary endpoint in the ZETA-1 Phase II trial.
