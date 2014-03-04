Ohr Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: OHRP) is a US biotech firm. Ohr’s lead product is Squalamine eye drops for the treatment of the wet form of age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) with a potential for expansion into other indications such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and retinal vein occlusions (RVO).

Ohr Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: OHRP) is a US biotech firm. Ohr’s lead product is Squalamine eye drops for the treatment of the wet form of age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) with a potential for expansion into other indications such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and retinal vein occlusions (RVO).

Squalamine is currently being tested in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with wet AMD and may offer an alternative to individuals who wish to reduce or eliminate intravitreal injections that are required with currently available treatments.

Ohr’s second product is OHR/AVR 118 for the treatment of Cancer Cachexia. OHR/AVR118 is a broad-spectrum peptide-nucleic acid immunomodulator drug affecting the action of cytokines.

Ohr’s third product is Trodusquemine, a therapy developed by DepYmed, a joint venture set up between Ohr and cancer research center Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL). Trodusquemine is a selective, non-competitive inhibitor of the enzyme protein tyrosine phosphatase 1B (PTB1B), a well-recognized target for a range of therapy areas. The molecule has also shown to be able to cross the blood brain barrier, and thus may be centrally active as well, opening a new range of potential indications.