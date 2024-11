A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ocular therapies for the treatment of inflammatory dry eye disease (DED) and neuropathic corneal pain (NCP).

OKYO’s flagship drug candidate OK-101 is a lipidated chemerin-peptide, designed to target a key ocular receptor controlling inflammation and ocular pain. The drug, developed by a unique proprietary membrane anchored technology, is designed to increase agonist potency and ocular residence time.