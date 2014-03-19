Sunday 24 November 2024

Onco-Nx

Onco-Nx is a University of Salford drug discovery spin-out company dedicated to the discovery of new promising anticancer agents.

Onco-Nx is focused on the development of therapeutics which selectively target tumour cells without harming healthy cells thus minimizing or even eliminating undesired side effects. Onco-NX is currently developing a promising bioreductive agent called 'Es5' which is at the pre-clinical development stage and is a pro-drug selectively activated by enzymes over-expressed in tumors.

In March 2014 UK oncology company Incanthera announced that it had acquired Onco-NX. The deal represents the first successful sale of a spin-out company from the university and will see both companies combine their expertise in targeted anticancer drugs, to develop a ground-breaking, therapeutics pipeline.

Latest Onco-Nx News

UK cancer drug companies combine expertise in merger
13 March 2014
