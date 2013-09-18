A biopharmaceutical company dedicated to precision and translational medicine, specifically in oncology and other therapy areas.

Founded in 1995, the company uses its own precision medicine platform to discover more effective treatments in oncology, immuno-inflammation, fibrosis, central nervous system, metabolism, cardiology and infectiology.

Working alongside big pharma, biotechs, public research institutions and investment groups, Oncodesign orients the research and development of new therapeutic and diagnostic tools.

The company, based in Dijon, France, is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market.