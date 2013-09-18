Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

oncodesign_company_logo

Oncodesign

A biopharmaceutical company dedicated to precision and translational medicine, specifically in oncology and other therapy areas.

Founded in 1995, the company uses its own precision medicine platform to discover more effective treatments in oncology, immuno-inflammation, fibrosis, central nervous system, metabolism, cardiology and infectiology.

Working alongside big pharma, biotechs, public research institutions and investment groups, Oncodesign orients the research and development of new therapeutic and diagnostic tools.

The company, based in Dijon, France, is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Oncodesign News

Business units split at French precision medicine firm
1 July 2022
Oncodesign and Servier reach milestone in Parkinson's collaboration
18 February 2020
Servier could pay 320 million euros in Parkinson's tie-up
12 March 2019
Oncodesign to acquire GSK research center in France
28 September 2016
More Oncodesign news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze