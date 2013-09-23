Sunday 24 November 2024

US/Canadian OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals specializes in the development of novel therapeutics that target important mechanisms of treatment resistance in cancer.

It has custirsen in Phase III development, an experimental drug that is designed to block the production of the protein clusterin, which may play a fundamental role in cancer cell survival and treatment resistance.

Apatorsen (OGX-427), a once-weekly intravenous experimental drug designed to inhibit production of Hsp27 to disable cancer cells defenses and overcome treatment resistance, is in Phase II development.

The company also has investigational compound OGX-225 in pre-clinical development. OGX-225 is a second generation antisense drug candidate designed to inhibit the production of Insulin Growth Factor Binding Proteins -2 and -5 (IGFBP-2, IGFBP-5), two proteins that when overexpressed affect the growth of cancer cells.

OncoGenex stock drops over 14% as cancer drug fails Phase II trial
24 September 2015
Global NSCLC market to expand at CAGR of 8.5% through 2021
9 September 2015
Teva returns rights to custirsen to OncoGenex
31 December 2014
OncoGenex and Teva’s prostate cancer drug fails in Ph III study
29 April 2014
More OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals news >


Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


