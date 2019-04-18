Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotechnology company focused on developing intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the patient's immune system to target cancer cells and eradicate disease.

OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions.

The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body.

OncoSec has built a diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors, with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology - anti-PD-1 non-responders.

The company, founded in 2008, is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Latest OncoSec News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 7, 2023
9 April 2023
OncoSec tanks as TAVO-EP in combo with Keytruda trial fails
4 April 2023
Look back at pharma news in the week to July 5
7 July 2019
OncoSec and Dana-Farber partner on CAR-T therapies for solid tumors
28 June 2019
