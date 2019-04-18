OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions.
The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body.
OncoSec has built a diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors, with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology - anti-PD-1 non-responders.
The company, founded in 2008, is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze