Its proprietary technology is derived from the safe and highly immunogenic measles vaccine virus, which has clinically proven oncolytic potential.

The candidate, MVP 06-01, proved highly efficient in a panel of pre-clinical studies in vitro and in vivo. Not only does the virus specifically target and destroy cancer cells, but it also has the potential to elicit a strong and long-lasting anti-tumor immune response.

OncoVITA's initial clinical focus is the ovarian cancer resistant to chemotherapy.

In July 2019, OncoVITA entered into a licensing agreement with a center for biomedical research, Institut Pasteur, of which it is a spin-off, granting it an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize therapies based on the immuno-oncolytic measles virus platform.