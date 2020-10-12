Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

oncternal_therapeutics_company

Oncternal Therapeutics

A clinical-stage oncology company developing a diverse pipeline of treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need.

San Diego, California-based Oncternal focuses drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer progression.

The pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody in Phase I/II development that inhibits the ROR1 receptor in various hematologic cancers; TK-216, a small-molecule in Phase I development that inhibits ETS-family oncoproteins, as a treatment for Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer; and a CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 currently in preclinical development as a potential treatment for solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Oncternal Therapeutics News

Oncternal Therapeutics amends trial after patient death
29 December 2023
FDA doles out two more rare pediatric designations
8 October 2020
More Oncternal Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze