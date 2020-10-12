Oncternal Therapeutics

A clinical-stage oncology company developing a diverse pipeline of treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need.

San Diego, California-based Oncternal focuses drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer progression.

The pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody in Phase I/II development that inhibits the ROR1 receptor in various hematologic cancers; TK-216, a small-molecule in Phase I development that inhibits ETS-family oncoproteins, as a treatment for Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer; and a CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 currently in preclinical development as a potential treatment for solid tumors and hematologic cancers.