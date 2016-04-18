One World Cannabis, a wholly owned Israeli subsidiary of OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp (OTCQB:OWCP), is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing cannabis-based novel therapeutics products and treatments specifically designed for several medical conditions, starting with multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder and migraines.

One World Cannabis, a wholly owned Israeli subsidiary of OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp (OTCQB:OWCP), is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing cannabis-based novel therapeutics products and treatments specifically designed for several medical conditions, starting with multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder and migraines.

Its scientists deliver years of proven practices in diverse disciplines, including medical science and regulatory affairs, as well as extensive cannabis-related issues experience.

One World Cannabis aspires to become one of the world’s leading players in the hyper-growing market of medical cannabis by providing the missing yet prerequisite element of scientific validity for cannabis based products.