OnKure entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine with Reneo Pharmaceuticals in an all-stock transaction.

The combined company will focus on advancing OnKure’s pipeline candidates targeting oncogenic mutations in phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha (PI3Kα), including its lead program OKI-219, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as of Q2 2024 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company is expected to operate under the name OnKure Therapeutics, Inc., and trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “OKUR”.