US drugmaker Onyx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ONXX) is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies.

Its lead product is Nexavar (sorafenib) tablets, which is approved in more than 100 countries for the treatment for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), or kidney cancer.

It also has Kyprolis (carfilzomib) for Injection, a proteasome inhibitor, which is approved for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies, including bortezomib and an immunomodulatory agent, and have demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy.

Its clinical pipeline includes developing sorafenib for other cancers, and carfilzomib is being studied in multiple clinical trials either as a single-agent or in combination with other therapies for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma. It also has other investigational compounds in development.

Latest Onyx Pharmaceuticals News

Daratumumab to be studied in combination with carfilzomib in multiple myeloma
11 November 2016
Barbara Klencke appointed chief development officer of ProNAi Therapeutics
23 June 2015
Amgen and Onyx’s MAA for Kyprolis is accepted by EMA
27 February 2015
Mylan confirms it is being sued by Bayer over Nexavar patent challenge
10 February 2015
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


