US drugmaker Onyx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ONXX) is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies.

Its lead product is Nexavar (sorafenib) tablets, which is approved in more than 100 countries for the treatment for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), or kidney cancer.

It also has Kyprolis (carfilzomib) for Injection, a proteasome inhibitor, which is approved for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies, including bortezomib and an immunomodulatory agent, and have demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy.

Its clinical pipeline includes developing sorafenib for other cancers, and carfilzomib is being studied in multiple clinical trials either as a single-agent or in combination with other therapies for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma. It also has other investigational compounds in development.