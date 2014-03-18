US-based OPKO Health (NYSE:OPK) is a multi-national pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.

OPKO’s product pipeline ranges from protein-based vaccines to treatments for asthma and Parkinson’s disease.

In March 2014 it was announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to OPKO’s longer-acting version of clotting Factor VIIa (Factor VIIa-CTP) for the treatment of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors to Factor VIII or Factor IX.