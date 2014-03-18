Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

untitled

OPKO

US-based OPKO Health (NYSE:OPK) is a multi-national pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.

US-based OPKO Health (NYSE:OPK) is a multi-national pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.

OPKO’s product pipeline ranges from protein-based vaccines to treatments for asthma and Parkinson’s disease.

In March 2014 it was announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to OPKO’s longer-acting version of clotting Factor VIIa (Factor VIIa-CTP) for the treatment of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors to Factor VIII or Factor IX.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest OPKO News

$168 million BARDA contract for ModeX for next-gen COVID-19 program
2 October 2023
FDA approves Pfizer's Ngenla for pediatric GHD
28 June 2023
OPKO Health's ModeX Therapeutics licenses vaccine to Merck
9 March 2023
EU nod for Pfizer and OPKO's once-weekly Ngenla
16 February 2022
More OPKO news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze