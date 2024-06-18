Opthea’s lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated as of Q2 2024 in two pivotal Phase III clinical trials for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents.
The company operates in Australia and is administered by its head office in South Yarra, Victoria.
Opthea Limited is listed on the ASX under the code OPT.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze