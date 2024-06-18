A biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Opthea’s lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated as of Q2 2024 in two pivotal Phase III clinical trials for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents.

The company operates in Australia and is administered by its head office in South Yarra, Victoria.

Opthea Limited is listed on the ASX under the code OPT.