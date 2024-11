OptiBiotix is a UK-based biotech which was formed in March 2012 to develop compounds which modify the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - to prevent and manage human disease.

These compounds are being developed by the company to stop and manage human metabolic diseases such as obesity, cholesterol and lipid distribution and diabetes.

This represents a global market of strategic interest to pharma, food, health and wellbeing companies.