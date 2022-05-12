Opus Genetics

Backed by Foundation Fighting Blindness’s venture arm, the RD Fund, Opus combines insight and commitment to patient need with wholly-owned programs in numerous orphan retinal diseases. Its AAV-based gene therapy portfolio tackles some of the most neglected forms of inherited blindness while creating novel orphan manufacturing scale and efficiencies.

Opus’ AAV-based gene therapy pipeline currently includes preclinical candidates OPGx-001, OPGx-002 and OPGx-003 to address forms of Leber congenital amaurosis due to mutations of LCA5, RDH12 and NMNAT1 genes, respectively.