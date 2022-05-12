Sunday 24 November 2024

Gene therapy company Opus Genetics is developing treatments for inherited retinal diseases.

Backed by Foundation Fighting Blindness’s venture arm, the RD Fund, Opus combines insight and commitment to patient need with wholly-owned programs in numerous orphan retinal diseases. Its AAV-based gene therapy portfolio tackles some of the most neglected forms of inherited blindness while creating novel orphan manufacturing scale and efficiencies.

Opus’ AAV-based gene therapy pipeline currently includes preclinical candidates OPGx-001, OPGx-002 and OPGx-003 to address forms of Leber congenital amaurosis due to mutations of LCA5, RDH12 and NMNAT1 genes, respectively.

Ocuphire buys Opus Genetics, grows gene therapy pipeline
24 October 2024
Opus Genetics acquires rights to eye diseases candidate from Iveric
29 December 2022
Opus Genetics appoints Jennifer Hunt as CDO
11 May 2022
Opus Genetics launched to advance gene therapies for retinal diseases
22 September 2021
