Orbis Medicines

A Danish biotechnology company developing oral macrocycle drugs.

Orbis’ nGen platform is designed to systematically explore the macrocycle chemical space using a highly automated chemistry platform and deliver oral macrocycle drug candidates – nCycles – suitable for both intra- and extracellular targets.

The company was founded in 2021 by the Seeds Investment team of Novo Holdings, with Mr. Døssing as Executive Chair and João Ribas as interim CBO establishing the company’s team and building its corporate strategy.

Novo Holdings announces launch of new company Orbis Medicines
29 February 2024
