A biotech company focussed on the identification of peptide therapeutics to any target that exhibits interesting biology.

Orbit was founded by Terry Rabbitts and Graham Ogg in 2015 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford. The company’s focus is to identify therapeutic peptides using its unique peptide display platform. In 2021, the organization spun out its drug discovery programs and established Orbit Discovery as a therapeutic peptide drug discovery service provider.

The company has built up extensive expertise in the purification of complex membrane proteins and aims to become the leader in identifying peptide agonists and antagonists to GPCRs.

Orbit Discovery and Endevica Bio in cachexia therapeutics deal
1 February 2023
