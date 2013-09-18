US biopharma company Orexigen Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OREX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of obesity.

The company's lead product candidate is Contrave, which has completed Phase III clinical trials and for which a New Drug Application has been submitted and reviewed by the FDA.

Contrave is a fixed-dose combination of bupropion sustained-release (SR) and Orexigen´s proprietary SR version of naltrexone, designed to improve drug tolerability. The company has also reached agreement with the FDA on a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for the Light Study, the Contrave cardiovascular outcomes trial.

The company's other product candidate, Empatic, has completed Phase II clinical trials. Empatic is Orexigens second late-stage, investigational medication for weight loss. It is a fixed-dose combination of a proprietary formulation of zonisamide sustained release (SR) and bupropion SR.