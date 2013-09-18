Sunday 24 November 2024

US biopharma company Orexigen Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OREX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of obesity.

The company's lead product candidate is Contrave, which has completed Phase III clinical trials and for which a New Drug Application has been submitted and reviewed by the FDA.

Contrave is a fixed-dose combination of bupropion sustained-release (SR) and Orexigen´s proprietary SR version of naltrexone, designed to improve drug tolerability. The company has also reached agreement with the FDA on a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for the Light Study, the Contrave cardiovascular outcomes trial.

The company's other product candidate, Empatic, has completed Phase II clinical trials. Empatic is Orexigens second late-stage, investigational medication for weight loss. It is a fixed-dose combination of a proprietary formulation of zonisamide sustained release (SR) and bupropion SR.

Latest Orexigen Therapeutics News

Can pharma address the growing problem of obesity?
27 April 2018
Orexigen opens bidding process, selling itself for $75 million
25 April 2018
Obesity market a challenge to penetrate, says analyst
27 March 2018
Orexigen inks distribution deal for Mysimba in Europe
7 August 2017
