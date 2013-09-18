OriGene Technologies is a biology tool that provides broad access to authentic human proteins and ultra-specific antibodies for anatomic pathology use.

OriGene Technologies is a biology tool dedicated to creating the largest commercial collection of full-length human cDNAs in a standard expression vector. The company was founded in 1996 and is currently located in Maryland, USA. It provides broad access to authentic human proteins and ultra-specific antibodies for anatomic pathology use.

The company aims to prepare comprehensive, genome wide research tools and technology platforms to enable scientists to study complete biological pathways, thus providing a better understanding of disease mechanisms including cancer and stem cell research.

The company’s flagship product is the cDNA clone collection, a searchable gene bank of over 30,000 human full-length TrueClone cDNA collection and over 25,000 TrueORF cDNA clones.

In 2010, OriGene set up the TrueMAB project with the goal to develop protein assays for every human protein. That same year the company acquired Blue Heron Biotech and now offers complete molecular biology services from codon optimization, gene synthesis, protein expression and assay development. In April 2013 OriGene announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all the assets of the Life Science business of SDIX, a leading provider of biotechnology-based products and services.