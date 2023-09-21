Sunday 24 November 2024

Orionis Biosciences

A privately-held life sciences company with an integrated drug discovery and chemical biology platform.

The company applies its design concepts and technological innovations to the discovery of small molecules, with a focus on monovalent molecular glues with its Allo-Glue platform, and to the design and engineering of novel classes of precision biologics and cytokine-based immunotherapies with its A-Kine platform.

Orionis is advancing a deep and diversified pipeline of drug modalities, including agents that engage components of the adaptive and innate immune systems with high precision, creating new avenues for the development of single agent-effective therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases.

Latest Orionis Biosciences News

Orionis Biosciences enters molecular glue deal with Genentech
20 September 2023
Orionis in drug discovery tie-up with MD Anderson
9 March 2021
Novartis partners with Orionis Biosciences on 'intractable' disease targets
5 March 2020
