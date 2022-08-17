Sunday 24 November 2024

Orna Therapeutics

A biotechnology company developing a new investigational class of engineered circular RNA (oRNA) therapies.

Orna’s proprietary oRNA is engineered as linear RNA that self-circularizes, which exhibits numerous advantages over traditional linear mRNA therapies such as simplified production, increased protein expression, and a superior immunogenicity profile.

The USA-based company aims to apply its oRNA technology to potentially address the limitations of current immunotherapies by delivering chimeric antigen receptors directly to patient’s immune cells within the body.

The potential applications of Orna’s technology are far-reaching, with a varied pipeline of oncology, genetic disease, and infectious disease targets.

In August 2022, Orna announced a collabroation with Merck & Co, working together on the development of multiple vaccine and therapeutic programs.

Latest Orna Therapeutics News

The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - May 2024
6 June 2024
Orna Therapeutics to buy ReNAgade
23 May 2024
Orna Therapeutics inks collaboration with Simnova on next-gen RNA technology in China
6 January 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 19
21 August 2022
