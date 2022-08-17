Orna Therapeutics

Orna’s proprietary oRNA is engineered as linear RNA that self-circularizes, which exhibits numerous advantages over traditional linear mRNA therapies such as simplified production, increased protein expression, and a superior immunogenicity profile.

The USA-based company aims to apply its oRNA technology to potentially address the limitations of current immunotherapies by delivering chimeric antigen receptors directly to patient’s immune cells within the body.

The potential applications of Orna’s technology are far-reaching, with a varied pipeline of oncology, genetic disease, and infectious disease targets.

In August 2022, Orna announced a collabroation with Merck & Co, working together on the development of multiple vaccine and therapeutic programs.