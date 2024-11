A Danish biopharmaceutical company with a late-stage drug pipeline, developing new treatment options for orphan protein-misfolding diseases.

Orphazyme develops new therapies that mobilize a group of stress-response proteins, called heat-shock proteins. These help to restore balance to cells affected by stress arising from misfolded proteins, protein aggregates, and lysosomal dysfunction.

The company's pipeline comprises three potential registration studies, with the first potential marketing authorization expected in 2021.